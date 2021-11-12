UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Private Education Authority Participates In GESS Dubai

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2021) Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) declared its willingness to participate in the 14th edition of the Global Educational Supplies and Solutions (GESS) Dubai, at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 14th to 16th November, 2021.

It is one of the most prominent events in the field of education in the middle East.

Organised in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, under the slogan "Innovate Today, Celebrate Tomorrow", GESS will run with the participation of elite keynote speakers and educators from all over the world. They will share their experiences and visions on best practices and the latest trends in the education sector.

GESS will provide educational professionals with a platform allowing them to learn about innovative solutions to address learning problems and share their ideas and experiences on the latest teaching methods that meet the needs of modern classrooms and change the way students learn.

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the SPEA, said that through SPEA participation in this year's edition, the authority seeks to maximise the benefit, given the importance of this event. It provides the opportunity to communicate with education experts from all over the world and share innovative teaching strategies, practical solutions in developing students' knowledge and skills, meeting their needs and helping them achieve better academic results.

The chairperson stressed the importance of the SPEA participation in international educational events. They put students at the centre of the learning process and help them create their individual educational experiences and achieve excellence.

Dr. Al Hashimi explained that participating in this type of educational event provides a great opportunity to learn about the latest educational developments.

Ali Al Hosani, Director of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, explained that the SPEA is constantly seeking to participate in events and exhibitions concerned with the reality of education. It aims to share educational experiences, acquire more experiences, and review the developments of different educational systems worldwide to be integrated and applied.

Al Hosani added that the specialists’ participation in the exhibition contributes to identifying innovative ideas about developing educational curricula and empowering teachers’ capabilities.

The event includes live seminars and case studies, innovative sessions, panel discussions and workshops, where hundreds of companies display the latest educational products and services, educational solutions and the latest technologies adopted by those involved in education.

