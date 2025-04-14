Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winners

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the award ceremony for the winners of the Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity began on Monday morning, 10th April 2025.

This marks the 28th edition of the prize and the 28th Creativity Workshop, organised by the Cultural Affairs Administration at the Department of Culture in Sharjah.

The event spans two days, from 14th to 15th April 2025, and features 470 participants from various Arab countries and some African nations like Nigeria and Mali.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Cultural Affairs Administration, expressed his joy in celebrating a talented group of winners. He emphasised the noble idea behind the prize, which supports early-stage creativity and reflects Sharjah’s commitment to nurturing educated generations capable of expressing themselves and addressing societal issues through literature, art, and knowledge.

Over the years, the prize has become a unique platform for discovering and honing new literary talents, particularly for Arab creators who have not yet published their works, making it a significant milestone in the cultural landscape.

Al Qaseer noted that the Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity has become a beacon in contemporary Arabic literature and a fundamental pillar in supporting cultural scenes from the ocean to the Gulf. It provides an important space for writers to publish their work and engage in the Arab cultural dialogue.

He highlighted that the award’s relocation celebrations to Arab countries affirm Sharjah’s cultural project. Egypt hosted the first event outside the UAE in 2019, and after various stops in different Arab capitals, the award returns to Sharjah to celebrate new creative Names.

The award underscores Sharjah’s ongoing commitment to supporting Arab creators, representing a genuine opportunity to recognise every artist from their initial steps. It is a grand occasion to honor Arab creativity in its finest forms.

Al Qaseer concluded his remarks by congratulating the winners of the 28th edition of the Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity and conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, wishing them success.

The ceremony took place at the Sharjah Cultural Palace, attended by various literary figures, intellectuals, and enthusiasts of Arabic literature. Al Qaseer honoured 18 winners from different Arab countries in six literary fields: poetry, novels, short stories, theatrical texts, children's literature, and criticism, acknowledging their creative efforts.

Following the awards ceremony, the scientific workshop titled "Arabic Poetry Between Authenticity and Modernity" commenced, featuring three main topics: manifestations of renewal in contemporary Arabic poetry, the new poem and poetic heritage, and contemporary rhetorical techniques. The workshop is supervised by Dr. Sadiq Omar Al Sadiq.

In the first session, four winners presented their research papers, discussing how the renewal in modern Arabic poetry allows contemporary poets to experiment and express their personal experiences freely, while also reflecting the concerns of their communities.

The second session continued with four more winners exploring the relationship between new poetry and traditional themes, emphasising the richness of the Arabic language and the importance of diverse poetic forms.

The scientific workshop will continue tomorrow, with winners presenting poetic readings at the end of the day.