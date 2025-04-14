Sharjah Prize For Arab Creativity Honours 18 Winners
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 05:02 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the award ceremony for the winners of the Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity began on Monday morning, 10th April 2025.
This marks the 28th edition of the prize and the 28th Creativity Workshop, organised by the Cultural Affairs Administration at the Department of Culture in Sharjah.
The event spans two days, from 14th to 15th April 2025, and features 470 participants from various Arab countries and some African nations like Nigeria and Mali.
Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Cultural Affairs Administration, expressed his joy in celebrating a talented group of winners. He emphasised the noble idea behind the prize, which supports early-stage creativity and reflects Sharjah’s commitment to nurturing educated generations capable of expressing themselves and addressing societal issues through literature, art, and knowledge.
Over the years, the prize has become a unique platform for discovering and honing new literary talents, particularly for Arab creators who have not yet published their works, making it a significant milestone in the cultural landscape.
Al Qaseer noted that the Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity has become a beacon in contemporary Arabic literature and a fundamental pillar in supporting cultural scenes from the ocean to the Gulf. It provides an important space for writers to publish their work and engage in the Arab cultural dialogue.
He highlighted that the award’s relocation celebrations to Arab countries affirm Sharjah’s cultural project. Egypt hosted the first event outside the UAE in 2019, and after various stops in different Arab capitals, the award returns to Sharjah to celebrate new creative Names.
The award underscores Sharjah’s ongoing commitment to supporting Arab creators, representing a genuine opportunity to recognise every artist from their initial steps. It is a grand occasion to honor Arab creativity in its finest forms.
Al Qaseer concluded his remarks by congratulating the winners of the 28th edition of the Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity and conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, wishing them success.
The ceremony took place at the Sharjah Cultural Palace, attended by various literary figures, intellectuals, and enthusiasts of Arabic literature. Al Qaseer honoured 18 winners from different Arab countries in six literary fields: poetry, novels, short stories, theatrical texts, children's literature, and criticism, acknowledging their creative efforts.
Following the awards ceremony, the scientific workshop titled "Arabic Poetry Between Authenticity and Modernity" commenced, featuring three main topics: manifestations of renewal in contemporary Arabic poetry, the new poem and poetic heritage, and contemporary rhetorical techniques. The workshop is supervised by Dr. Sadiq Omar Al Sadiq.
In the first session, four winners presented their research papers, discussing how the renewal in modern Arabic poetry allows contemporary poets to experiment and express their personal experiences freely, while also reflecting the concerns of their communities.
The second session continued with four more winners exploring the relationship between new poetry and traditional themes, emphasising the richness of the Arabic language and the importance of diverse poetic forms.
The scientific workshop will continue tomorrow, with winners presenting poetic readings at the end of the day.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndicated loan agreement to boost U ..
21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with participation from 50 countries
Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winners
EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024
AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Kenya , Comoros
Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Emirates Group collaborate ..
UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London with 24 medals
Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on Audited Financial Statements ..
Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innovations to Abu Dhabi Global Hea ..
Dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects worth $110 million
Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billion in March 2025
UAE participates in 3rd GCC Investment Committee Meeting
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndicated loan agreement to boost UAE trade with Trafig ..3 minutes ago
-
21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with participation from 50 countries3 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winners3 minutes ago
-
EU proposes simpler rules to boost competitiveness3 minutes ago
-
EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 20243 minutes ago
-
AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Kenya , Comoros3 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Emirates Group collaborates to support scholar ..4 minutes ago
-
UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London with 24 medals4 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on Audited Financial Statements for Corporate Tax Pu ..4 minutes ago
-
Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innovations to Abu Dhabi Global Health Week4 minutes ago
-
Dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects worth $110 million4 minutes ago
-
Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billion in March 20255 minutes ago