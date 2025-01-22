Sharjah Public Libraries celebrates centenary

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) Under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the supervision of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the emirate is set to commemorate 100 years of cultural and intellectual contributions through the centennial celebration of its Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL), with year-long activities and events.

The event, at Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn) in the Heart of Sharjah on 29th January, will reflect on a century of cultural achievements, which began with the establishment of the UAE’s first public library during the reign of Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi in 1925 at the Sharjah Fort.

Renamed as SPL in 2011 and moved to the prestigious Cultural Square, public libraries have served as the cornerstone of the emirate’s intellectual and cultural journey.

As part of a comprehensive plan to celebrate this centennial milestone, SPL aims to highlight its rich history, current role, and future vision in shaping younger generations. To mark the occasion, it has curated a diverse, year-long agenda for 2025 in collaboration with over 13 government entities. The activities are structured around four central themes: ‘Literary Beginnings’, ‘Cultural Civilisation’, ‘Horizons of Literature and poetry’, and ‘Cultural Sustainability’.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), described SPL’s centennial celebration as a defining moment in the emirate’s ambitious cultural journey. She underscored its evolution into an exemplar of cultural progress and innovation in the UAE, rooted in a profound legacy that continues to inspire and shape the future. She emphasised the pivotal role public libraries have played as the foundation of Sharjah’s cultural renaissance, empowering communities through knowledge and serving as invaluable resources for all.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said, “H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi has instilled in us the belief that books and knowledge are the bedrock of thriving nations. Their empowerment is not merely a cultural priority but a vital cornerstone for the advancement and prosperity of societies. Inspired by this enduring vision, Sharjah has championed the role of libraries as catalysts for a global cultural renaissance, ensuring its status as a key pillar in the developmental aspirations.”

She continued, “The centennial of SPL pays homage to the visionary efforts of our forefathers who laid the groundwork for knowledge and learning in the emirate. It reflects the cultural heritage libraries preserve, celebrates their transformative role, and reaffirms our steadfast dedication to strengthening their impact. Libraries have been, and will always remain, the anchors of Sharjah’s cultural legacy - guiding its present and illuminating the path to a prosperous future.”

The story of SPL is a testament to its rich legacy and evolution. Established by Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah from 1924 to 1951, the library was initially housed in his palace and named Al Qasimia Library. During the rule of Sheikh Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, it remained in Sharjah Fort until 1956, when it was relocated to a new building in the fort square known as Al Mudheef.

The library later came under the patronage of Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, the then Ruler of Sharjah, and subsequently, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. In 1980, it moved to the upper floor of Africa Hall, adopting the name Sharjah Library. By 1987, the library had relocated to Sharjah Cultural Centre and moved to University City in 1988. In 2011, His Highness Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurated SPL’s new headquarters in the Cultural Palace Square.