Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations begin

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) The Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) launched their centennial celebrations on Thursday with a seminar titled ‘Literary Roots,’ featuring Ameera BuKadra, Chairperson of the Emirates Publishers Association and Co-founder of Ghaf Publishing, who highlighted Sharjah's remarkable efforts to weave literature and knowledge into the fabric of the community.

The event also included a “Creative Writing Techniques” workshop, led by author Abdelhadi Taqi.

The seminar was held in the presence of Khamis Salem Al Suwaidi, Advisor at the Office of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah; Eman Bushlaibi, Director of Sharjah Public Libraries; Dr. Amina Almarzouqi, Vice Chancellor for Student and Branch Affairs at the University of Sharjah; along with government officials, academics, and students.

During the seminar moderated by the media figure Abdul Raouf Amira, BuKadra stressed the importance of reconnecting younger generations with their literary heritage. She shared how her father’s library was pivotal in her intellectual development, encouraging her to explore pre-Islamic literature and later historical periods. He believed these works were essential for understanding the cultural and intellectual identity of Arabs and Muslims.

She highlighted the significant contributions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in promoting knowledge and fostering a culture of reading in the emirate.

She praised the efforts of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority and Founder and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association, whose initiatives have greatly supported Emirati publishers.

She strengthened the publishing industry locally and globally.

BuKadra commended the Ruler of Sharjah for fostering a vibrant cultural environment through landmark events such as the Sharjah International Book Fair, Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, and Sharjah Literature Festival, which bolstered Sharjah’s status as a hub for writers, publishers, readers, and families, while also promoting Emirati culture globally.

She also highlighted the UAE's publishing industry, noting its adherence to international standards in quality and design, which has boosted the global reach of Emirati books. She credited initiatives like Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi’s PublisHer project for supporting emerging publishers and expanding their presence in international markets.

The Chairperson stressed the importance of choosing books that align with readers’ interests, emphasising that reading should be an enjoyable and personal experience. She advocated for giving children the freedom to select books that captivate them, fostering a genuine and lasting love for reading.

Concluding, she highlighted the vital role of academic institutions in nurturing young literary talent. BuKadra encouraged universities and school libraries to promote Emirati literature through events that inspire students to engage with local creativity, ensuring the continued growth of the cultural landscape.