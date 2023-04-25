UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Public Libraries Hosts 23 Creative And Educational Events In April

Published April 25, 2023

Sharjah Public Libraries hosts 23 creative and educational events in April

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2023) The Sharjah Public libraries (SPL), within its six locations, hosted 23 Ramadan-themed programmes for people of all ages, in addition to educational and religious awareness activities, as well as workshops and lectures.

The activities raised awareness about the necessity of maintaining a good work-life balance via readings from the Quran, motivational speeches, creative writing, speed reading, and drawing.

The Sharjah Public library hosted four activities in April: a coffee painting class, a children's play based on Shakespeare's tales, an indexing books workshop, and a motivating talk titled "The Law of Repetition Achieves the Impossible.

"

To celebrate its tenth anniversary, the Dibba Al Hisn Public Library hosted "In Our House, A Teenager." The yearly event served as a means of maintaining open lines of contact with the general public and raising the profile of local causes, organisations, and individuals.

Etiquette and aesthetic enhancement events help promote and better comprehend Islamic culture, while recitation and contemplation activities assist people in grasping the Holy Quran and improving their contact with religion.

Individuals' mental, emotional, and physical well-beings are all improved by the emphasis on development and progress during these events.

