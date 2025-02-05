Sharjah Public Libraries offer 15 million digital resources

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) In 2025, Sharjah Public libraries (SPL) celebrates its centennial anniversary and stands as a symbol of cultural and intellectual brilliance in the UAE and beyond. With a legacy rooted in preserving knowledge and fostering innovation, it has become one of the middle East’s leading cultural centres, providing access to over 791,328 diverse resources and unmatched global knowledge across various formats.

Since its establishment, SPL has prioritised accessibility and the preservation of knowledge. Its collection includes rare manuscripts, books, audiovisual materials, Braille books, tapes, and videos, showcasing an extraordinary heritage serving local and international communities. Today, SPL has embraced advanced technologies, evolving into a global platform with over 15 million digital resources, including e-books, audiobooks, journals, dissertations, and maps in more than 10 languages.

The library’s inclusivity shines through its offerings in 40 foreign languages, in addition to the Arabic and English, which meet the needs of a diverse audience of over 117 nationalities.

One of SPL’s standout features is its rare manuscripts section, which contains 3,102 unique works and houses 912 ancient books and manuscripts in five languages, including Arabic, English, French, Persian, and German.

Among the treasures is a historical copy of the Holy Quran, believed to belong to Caliph Uthman ibn Affan, a replica of a copy preserved in Istanbul’s Topkapi Palace Museum. To make these invaluable resources widely accessible, SPL has developed a comprehensive digital database, allowing researchers to access historical manuscripts, books, maps, and documents from anywhere in the world.

Demonstrating its commitment to inclusivity, SPL has taken significant strides to serve visually impaired individuals. A specialised hall has been established, offering Braille books, e-books, and assistive devices that create equal opportunities for learning and exploration. These advancements underscore SPL’s mission to ensure that knowledge is a right available to all.

SPL has redefined the library experience with comprehensive digital services, including electronic borrowing, membership registration, payment, and book returns, all designed for ease and efficiency. The introduction of 24/7 services, such as drive-through book returns and smart lockers, ensures that resources are accessible whenever and wherever they are needed.