Sharjah Public Library announces Ramadan timings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2021) The Sharjah Public Library (SPL), an affiliate of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), has announced an adjustment to its official working hours, which will be observed across all its branches in Sharjah throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Visitors to the main branch in the city will be able to access the library and its in-person services from 9:00 to 17:00. The library’s doors will reopen after Iftar, allowing visitors access for three hours, between 21:00 and midnight.

In Sharjah’s Eastern and Central regions, the SPL’s branches will be accessible to students, researchers, academics, and book lovers in the 9:00 to 17:00 time slot during the Holy Month.