UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Public Library Boasts 912 Of World’s Rarest Texts, Manuscripts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Sharjah Public Library boasts 912 of world’s rarest texts, manuscripts

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2023) The Sharjah Public Library (SPL) has dedicated a special section that houses 3102 rare books under 912 titles that are considered the rarest Arabic, English, French, Persian, and German books and manuscripts in the world, covering a broad range of topics such as language, grammar, shrines, medicine, interpretations, astronomy, and many other important subjects.

Among the rarest texts in SPL’s collection are manuscripts referred to as “Uthman's copy of the Quran”, identical to a copy kept in the Topkapı Palace Museum in Turkey. The copy has great significance to Muslims because it was put together, copied and distributed to regions and territories of the Islamic Caliphate State under the directive of the Third Caliph Uthman ibn Affan.

What makes these works invaluable is not only the date they were published on or their edition but also in their subject. A great example of this priceless knowledge is the “Antidote” book by an unknown Arab author. In the book, the author explains how to prepare an antitoxin consisting of plant compounds, which clearly indicates the early Arab contribution to the evolution of modern medicine.

Among the irreplaceable titles in the library is a copy of the famous manuscript known as Maqamat Al Hariri (also known as the ''Assemblies of Hariri''), who’s author died in 1122 AD, and another manuscript titled Sharh Qasedat Ibn Abdoun, by author Abdul Malik bin Abdullah Ibn Bedurun from the sixth century Hijri (era).

Among the rare manuscripts in the field of Fiqh (Muslim jurisprudence) is a manuscript entitled Sharh Al Muntakhab Al Hussami, written by Muhammad bin Muhammad Umar Al Akhsikthi, who died in 1247. For those looking for rare books on grammar, SPL has a manuscript titled Ketab Kashf Al Neqab An Mukhadarat Malahat Al Araab by Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Fakihi, who died in 1565.

SPL is also showcasing rare Arabic magazines and periodicals released at the beginning of the last century, such as one published in 1921 by the Arabic Language academy in Damascus and a copy of the Al Risala magazine published by writer Ahmed Hassan Al Zayyat from 1933, as well as copies of the Al Arabi magazine, which began publishing in 1958 in Kuwait.

Among the thousands of publications and rare books on display, readers and researchers can access the 1894 print of Aja'eb Al Makhloqat Wa Ghra'eb Al Mawjodat and Al Alaq Al Nafisa, by Ahmed bin Omar Ibn Rustah, printed in 1891, in addition to Tareekh Al Shoara Al Hadrameyeen, by the author Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Saqqaf, printed in 1923, as well as many other rare books.

SPL provides full digital access to its visitors interested in reviewing and searching the invaluable titles found in the rare books section, which gives readers access to thousands of titles, manuscripts, magazines and periodicals that can’t be found anywhere else in the world.

Related Topics

Century World Turkey German Damascus Kuwait Sharjah Died Wa Rescue 1122 Muslim From Sitara Peroxide Limited Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited Arab

Recent Stories

6th International Rain Enhancement Forum begins in ..

6th International Rain Enhancement Forum begins in Abu Dhabi

4 minutes ago
 UK Government participates at Arab Health 2023

UK Government participates at Arab Health 2023

18 minutes ago
 GPSSA launches ‘Your Commitment Protects You’ ..

GPSSA launches ‘Your Commitment Protects You’ campaign to spread awareness o ..

18 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates talabat’s new t ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates talabat’s new tech headquarters in Dubai

18 minutes ago
 Eaton inaugurates its new Customer Experience Cent ..

Eaton inaugurates its new Customer Experience Centre

18 minutes ago
 IGCC unveils 2nd &#039;Professional Diploma Progra ..

IGCC unveils 2nd &#039;Professional Diploma Programme in Strategic Government Co ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.