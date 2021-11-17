Sharjah Public Library to host Emirati author Noura Al Noman

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) Sharjah Public Library (SPL), operated under a licence from TED, will host Noura Al Noman, Emirati author of the bestselling Ajwan trilogy, and founder of Makhtoota5229, the first Arab publishing house to focus on science fiction, in an inspiring TEDxSharjahLibraries session titled 'How sci-fi fuels reality’ at 8pm on November 21, at Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) headquarters.

Al Noman, known for her Arabic science fiction trilogy Ajwan, Mandan, and Saidoneya, will present her unique views on the relationship between theoretical and applied sciences. The talk will also touch upon her journey writing science fiction literature that won her the 2013 Etisalat Award for Arabic Children's Literature in the Young Adult Book category.

Eman Bushulaibi, Director of SPL, said: "TEDxSharjahLibraries is a project that embodies our vision to partner with reputed global brands to present inspiring role models who the nation’s young generations already look up to, and inspire them on this unique platform as they continue shaping their dreams and future ambitions.

She added: "TEDxSharjahLibraries is one of our initiatives aimed at strengthening the role of libraries, and build bridges with our readers. Today, the role of libraries has shifted from housing books to providing a comprehensive learning environment that offers a social space for creatives, authors and influencers to meet and discuss, in addition to providing the public the traditional library services."

To attend the session, please register on the following link: https://shjlib.gov.ae/en/registration Noura Al Noman studied English Literature in the United Arab Emirates University and received a master’s in Language Interpretation and Translation from the American University of Sharjah. She is in the Board of Trustees of Sharjah University & Rubu’ Qarn. She is a former member of the honorary board of founders of the Sharjah Tatweer Forum. She is a former member of the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY) and has also published two children’s books, Cotton the Kitten and Kiwi the Hedgehog.