Sharjah Publishing City attracts major publishers at Seoul International Book Fair 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2023) Sharjah Publishing City (SPC) has concluded a successful participation in the 65th Seoul International Book Fair, igniting the interest of leading industry players from South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia France and Italy who are looking to access growth markets in the UAE, middle East, and beyond.

During a series of meetings with SPC Free Zone’s officials, leading company representatives from these countries gained valuable insights into the wide range of world-class services and advanced administrative, legal, financial and logistical infrastructure they can benefit from at the free zone during company formation.

The meeting’s attendees learned about SPC Free Zone’s specific strategies that are designed to deliver efficiency. These include the issuances of business licences and investor & residency visas in less than 45 minutes, availability of over 1,500 business activities, priority banking services, fully fitted office spaces, the region’s only print-on-demand facility within its premises, and more. Other advantages and business incentives include unparalled location at the centre of the world and global connectivity via sea, air and land; uninterrupted access to growth markets; security; local access to skilled and qualified personnel; 100% company ownership and profit repatriation; and a forward-looking ecosystem for accelerated growth.

SPC Free Zone reiterated to the meetings’ attendees how it has stayed committed to bringing people, process and technology seamlessly together to create an agile foundation for every publishing and creative industry player in the UAE, following Sharjah's cultural leadership in the region and the world.

Mansour Al Hassani, Director of Publisher's Services at the Sharjah Book Authority and Acting Director of SPC Free Zone, said: “Prestigious international events like the Seoul International Book Fair, and Sharjah’s prominent participation as Guest of Honour, offer us an invaluable opportunity to turn global attention to the unparalleled growth infrastructure, seamless services and ease of doing business SPC Free Zone members can benefit from. At this event, we sparked exceptional business interest, particularly from Asian and European nations”.

“SPC Free Zone empowers publishing and creative sector players to take a leap forward in terms of both volumes and quality of content they are directing towards customers. We look forward to bringing more ambitious and talented industry players into our customer-focused environment, thereby boosting Sharjah’s and the UAE’s appeal for attracting the best and most diverse talent pool found anywhere in the world,” he added.