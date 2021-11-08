UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Publishing City Facilitates Participation Of 38 Businesses At SIBF 2021

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 10:45 PM

Sharjah Publishing City facilitates participation of 38 businesses at SIBF 2021

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) A total of 38 publishing companies with offices registered in the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone), the world’s first specialist book printing and publishing free zone that also supports businesses from other sectors, are participating in the 40th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2021), which will run from 3rd to 13th November at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

In line with its aim to develop the publishing sector in the region and its commitment to forging strategic partnerships with a community of publishing experts, the SPC Free Zone has facilitated the participation of the publishers at SIBF 2021, by prioritising their registration and helping them transport their books to the venue and participate in related cultural events.

The SPC Free Zone is also offering an array of attractive business set-up packages and incentives to publishers from around the world participating in SIBF 2021.

Salim Omar Salim, Director of the SPC Free Zone, said, "With more than 1,632 publishers from 83 countries and over a thousand cultural activities, this milestone edition of SIBF celebrates the return to a fully-physical format, to further its stature as one of the most prominent global book events.

"

"This year, 38 publishers operating in the SPC Free Zone are at SIBF to showcase their titles and network and share expertise with their colleagues from the UAE and abroad. I urge them to make use of this historic opportunity to promote their publications, reach out to a larger number of readers across age groups and cultures, and connect with regional and international industry professionals," he added.

Sharjah Publishing City was established in 2017 as the world’s first publishing free zone offering the book industry the opportunity to capitalise on an array of benefits by operating within a free zone environment. Further benefits also include its central international location with access to middle Eastern, African and Asian markets.

