Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, Invest In Sharjah Sign MoU To Promote Sharjah’s Investment Landscape

Mon 11th November 2019 | 07:30 PM

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, Invest in Sharjah sign MoU to promote Sharjah’s investment landscape

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2019) The Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, SPCFZ, the world’s first publishing and printing free zone, and the Sharjah FDI Office, Invest in Sharjah, an affiliate of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to encourage investments, collaborate on industry information and help expand business networks mutually.

In the presence of Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority, and Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq, the agreement was signed by Salim Omar Salim, Director, SPCFZ, and Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO, Invest in Sharjah, on 11th November, 2019.

The agreement states that both entities will facilitate and develop cooperation among their business communities and establish and maintain a business relationship of mutual benefit based on goodwill and cooperation. The agreement will play a strategic role in widening business options for investors and valuable start-up opportunities at the SPCFZ, which is currently home to businesses from more than 20 countries worldwide.

Speaking about the MoU, Salim said, "Today is a milestone in the relationship between the SPCFZ and Invest in Sharjah.

It speaks of our commitment to promote Sharjah as a leading investment destination, as well as our shared desire to make it the ideal investment option for publishing, printing and allied businesses from around the world."

Al Musharrkh said, "Sharjah’s potential for promoting the regional interests of foreign publishing businesses looking to find a home base in the middle East is endless. Our aim with this agreement is to work with the SPCFZ to create awareness about its world-class offerings, strategic advantages, and investor-friendly environment amongst the global publishing community."

The SPCFZ was established in 2017 as the world’s very first publishing and printing free zone offering the book industry the opportunity to capitalise on an array of benefits emerging from operating within a free zone environment.

Invest in Sharjah works dedicatedly as a key facilitator to investors around the world in the key sectors of education and research, healthcare, SMEs, innovation and technology. The entity serves as a nexus for public and private sector entities to meet and formulate "one integrated voice" for investors.

