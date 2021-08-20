UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone Renews Support For Entrepreneurs

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 04:15 PM

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support for entrepreneurs

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2021) To commemorate World Entrepreneurs' Day observed annually on 21st August, Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) has announced the launch of new competitive, flexible, and comprehensive business setup packages to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit of regional and global investors and support the growth of the publishing and education sectors and allied businesses.

Targeting emerging and established entrepreneurs looking to embark on their business journey or expand within the integrated ecosystem of the SPC Free Zone, the new affordable "Summer Entrepreneur Packages" offer a broad range of inclusive and convenient business support options and can be availed until 5th September, 2021.

The AED6,500 package allows entrepreneurs to combine any two activities – service, commercial or e-commerce – under a one-year business licence. Under Package 1, a single shareholder – with the option to upgrade available, will receive a stamped licence, Memorandum of Association (MoA) document, and a lease agreement. No visa will be granted.

Package 2 or the AED9,500 package will offer one visa, in addition to all the above benefits, and enables entrepreneurs to save up to AED5,000.

The all-inclusive AED17,500 business setup package offers entrepreneurs a one-year business licence with a visa valid for three years.

In addition to all the benefits and services offered in Packages 1 and 2, investors opting for Package 3 are also assured Emirates ID, medical fitness tests, e-channel portal access for the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship system, and establishment card.

Announcing the launch of the new business packages, Salim Omar Salim, Director of the SPC Free Zone, said, "Sharjah’s business-friendly environment is strengthening the emirate’s status as a successful business incubator and an entrepreneur-friendly destination. World Entrepreneurs' Day is an opportune moment to highlight SPC Free Zone’s leading efforts in expanding its outreach to aspiring global entrepreneurs by offering convenient and innovative investor support solutions to facilitate their growth and expansion across various economic sectors. We are also committed to building strong partnerships with all stakeholders to ensure the sustainability and success of their projects."

The goal of World Entrepreneurs’ Day is to create awareness for entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership throughout the world, promote a culture of creativity, and foster an entrepreneurial spirit amongst youth to enhance their ambitions.

Related Topics

World Business Education Sharjah August September Visa Citizenship All Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies f ..

UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies for peace and security at UN

2 minutes ago
 PM to expand ‘Ehsaas Koe Bhooka Na Soye’ in th ..

PM to expand ‘Ehsaas Koe Bhooka Na Soye’ in three more cities

22 minutes ago
 PIA brings back another 350 passengers from Kabul

PIA brings back another 350 passengers from Kabul

31 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution highlights penalty for misleadi ..

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for misleading Justice

32 minutes ago
 Russia records 20,992 new daily COVID-19 cases, cr ..

Russia records 20,992 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

32 minutes ago
 Minar-e-Pakistan incident: DIG, SSP Operations sus ..

Minar-e-Pakistan incident: DIG, SSP Operations suspended

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.