Sharjah Publishing City FZ accepted as voting member of the World Free Zones Organisation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) The Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, SPCFZ, a project of the Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, and the world's first free zone dedicated to serving the global publishing and printing industry, has been accepted by the World Free Zones Organisation, World FZO, as a voting member.

The SPCFZ will derive many advantages from becoming a member of the World FZO, such as benefitting from industry research, operational and administrative support services, high-level training, networking services and events.

As a voting member, the SPCFZ will have access to the full range of the World FZO services and full voting rights in the General Assembly, which takes place on a yearly basis at the Annual International Conference and Exhibition.

It will also have access to online portals where the latest studies on free zones around the world are available, as well as monthly newsletters, and a regular bulletin tackling key industry opportunities and challenges.

The SPCFZ will also benefit from high-level business development and strategic networking opportunities with peers, consultants, service providers, policy makers, multilateral organisations and key business decision makers from around the world.

Salim Omar Salim, Director of the SPCFZ, said, "In keeping with its object of developing the publishing sector in the region and providing an investment environment for publishers worldwide, the SPCFZ had applied to become a voting member of the World FZO. Its acceptance is a vindication of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the major success that the SPCZ has turned out to be. It is the second major triumph for Sharjah after being the World Book Capital of 2019."

The World FZO was launched in Dubai in 2014 by 14 founding members under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. Registered in Geneva and headquartered in Dubai, the World FZO is the only truly international, multilateral organisation for free zones in the world at present.