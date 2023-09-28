Sharjah Publishing City showcases its unique services, offerings at Amman International Book Fair 2023

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2023) Sharjah Publishing City (SPC) Free Zone is showcasing its world-class services and exclusive offerings for book industry professionals at the ongoing 22nd edition of Amman International Book Fair, held from 21st-30th September.

Through its interactive booth at the event, SPC Free Zone is turning the industry’s attention to its comprehensive ecosystem featuring cutting-edge facilities, robust legal, logistical and administrative support, tax-free earnings and other unique business incentives provided by the free zone to those businesses who wish to expand regionally and globally, with a vibrant operational base in the emirate.

At the book fair, visitors are keenly exploring the offerings of the fastest free zone, which boasts a seamless 45-minute trade licence issuance process. They are getting acquainted with UAE residency requirements and the privileges accompanying a single trading licence, including the opportunity to obtain a specific number of residencies. Additionally, they are being informed about the 1,500 commercial activities, of which they can select 5 to execute within the SPC Free Zone.

Visitors to the SPC Free Zone booth at Amman Book Fair are also learning about all the infrastructural facilities offered by the free zone, including warehousing, fully-furnished or empty office spaces, print-on-demand services, as well as a suite of other services like design, translation, shipping and distribution, which can be bought from other businesses who operate in SPC and provide these and other specialised services.

Mansour Al Hassani, Director of Publisher Services at the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) and Acting Director of SPC Free Zone (SPCFZ), noted that the participation in Amman International Book Fair 2023 promotes the free zone's strategy to boost its business contributions to the Arab region, particularly in publishing and creative industries, and attract more publishers from different countries to Sharjah.

He said, “We are focused on strengthening our status as a top destination for investors in the publishing and creative sectors by offering them agile and intuitive services, strategic business advice and a host of financial incentives to enable them to maximise their profits. The one-stop-shop at SPC Free Zone will expedite issuances of new business licences, allow 100 percent business ownership rights, facilitate employee recruitment, offer priority banking and provide residency permits.”

The Sharjah delegation highlighted to visitors that it is home to 189 Jordanian companies, and nearly 40 percent are publishers and creative content production companies, who have benefitted hugely from SPC Free Zone’s amenities and facilities while establishing themselves, and attained great success while expanding from the region’s cultural and publishing hub - Sharjah.