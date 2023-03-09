Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 to begin March 22

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2023) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) announced the launch date of the activities of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023.

The 33rd edition of the festival, which runs from 22nd March until 25th April, will celebrate the holy month in various cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The organising committee of the event revealed the slogan of the festival, which will be “Ramadan is happier with you”, inspired by the spirit of cohesive Emirati families.

The event is set to bring together family members in an atmosphere of love and joy celebrating the Holy Month of Ramadan.

SCCI affirmed that preparations are taking place at an accelerated pace to launch an exceptional edition that enhances the status of the festival, which has become a landmark and a prominent social and economic event within the agenda of the distinguished events taking place in the country, as well as being an important station for revitalising various economic sectors, specifically retail trade and reviving the hospitality sector, thus supporting the business community.