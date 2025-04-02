Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) The Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 successfully concluded its 35th edition last Monday, marking a significant boost to the emirate’s retail sector and commercial activity across the emirate’s markets.

The 38-day festival offered Sharjah residents and visitors an exceptional shopping experience at malls, commercial centres, and entertainment destinations across various cities and regions in the emirate.

It featured major promotional offers and extensive discounts, complemented by more than 12 entertainment and artistic events, along with a diverse lineup of family-centric activities and programmes that fostered a vibrant atmosphere and fun-filled ambience throughout the holy month of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this year’s festival saw wide participation of top retailers, productive families, entrepreneurs, and small business owners. It offered massive discounts that go up to 75 percent off, across a variety of products presented by exhibitors, including both local and international brands.

The 2025 edition achieved an increase in sales, generating approximately half a billion Dirhams and achieving a growth rate of 25 percent compared to 2024. It witnessed a huge influx of visitors who flocked to the major shopping centres in Sharjah, further solidifying the emirate’s position as a key shopping, entertainment, and tourism destination for diverse audiences.

The festival experienced a heightened footfall and strong momentum during the first and second days of Eid Al-Fitr, driven by strong consumer interest in entertainment, retail offers, and prize draws.

Attendees eagerly engaged in raffle draws held throughout the festival’s pavilions, where they won valuable prizes and giveaways, in addition to shopping vouchers presented by the Sharjah Chamber in collaboration with the participating shopping centres.

Furthermore, leading destinations, hotels, and tourist attractions introduced an extensive range of lucrative offers and promotional packages, further enhancing the festival’s economic impact.

In his remarks, Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said that the Sharjah Ramadan Festival is one of the most significant economic initiatives launched by the Sharjah Chamber over three decades ago.

“As a key driver of the retail sector’s growth in the emirate, the festival has firmly established itself as an annual event that injects exceptional vibrancy into Sharjah’s commercial and tourism landscape during the holy month of Ramadan. This reflects the Chamber’s strategic vision of creating sustainable economic stimuli to bolster local business activity,” he added.

For his part, Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication at SCCI and General Coordinator of Sharjah Ramadan Festival, noted that the festival, beyond its commercial and economic significance, has reinforced its role as a key fixture of Ramadan in Sharjah each year.

It serves as an ideal platform for fostering social cohesion and strengthening community bonds through inclusive activities that engage individuals across different age groups.

Furthermore, the festival contributes to the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage by showcasing the UAE’s authentic traditions, customs and values, creating a vibrant and immersive experience that align with the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan.

The festival, which commenced on 22nd February and ran until 31st March, witnessed a strong turnout of visitors who actively engaged with its diverse offerings, including exclusive promotions, shopping vouchers, and exciting giveaways.