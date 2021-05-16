Sharjah Ramadan Festival concludes with over AED 700mn in sales

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2021) The 31st Sharjah Ramadan Festival, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), came to an end after reaching more than AED 700 million in sales.

The final raffle draw was held on Saturday evening at City Centre Al Zahia.

Expressing his pleasure with the success of the 31st edition of the Festival in achieving its high sales and attracting over 2,000 shopping malls and retail stores to take part in the event, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, pointed to the efforts of the organising bodies’ success in holding the event, which has become not only a shopping season, but also a recreational, social, and cultural event that meets the needs of all segments of society.

Al Owais highlighted the substantial role of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival in supporting the private sector, revitalising the retail sector, and boosting the competitiveness between shopping centres to offer shoppers substantial deals and exclusive discounts.

"The feedback we received throughout the Festival was very positive, whether in terms of retailer satisfaction, the high turnout or the sales volume," said Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director General of the SCCI, stressing the Chamber's eagerness to introduce new activities and events in the coming seasons to further enrich the Festival, in addition to launching more innovative and attractive events with worthy prizes, in cooperation with business groups.

Lauding the cooperation of all public and private sectors in Sharjah to make this event successful, Jamal Bu Zinjal, General Coordinator of the Festival, expressed special thanks to Sharjah tv for the coverage of the festival events and activities, noting that the valuable prizes offered by SCCI and the shopping centres played a significant role in attracting large numbers of shoppers and visitors from across the country, seeking to receive the most from the offerings and large discounts, held in a wonderful festive atmosphere during the Holy Month of Ramadan.