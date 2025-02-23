Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering 10.4 million square feet

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) The Sharjah real estate achieved a solid and exceptional performance in the first month of 2025, as the volume of real estate transactions reached AED7 billion during January, while the total number of transactions reached 11,116, and the total area traded in sales transactions reached 10.4 million square feet.

Generally, the Sharjah real estate has witnessed remarkable development in recent years, which reflects an ambitious vision that combines innovation, sustainability and high quality. This development is the result of Sharjah Government’s wise policies and the major investments in infrastructure, which made the emirate an attractive real estate destination that combines a modern civilized character with an authentic cultural identity.

These real estate projects are also distinguished by their diversity, from luxury residential units to integrated commercial complexes and upscale tourism projects, providing a wide range of options that meet the needs of investors and residents alike. In addition, Sharjah has paid great attention to sustainable and environment-friendly projects, which enhanced its position as a smart futuristic city. Thanks to these efforts, this sector has become a fundamental pillar in promoting economic growth, improving the quality of life, and a point of attraction for investors from all over the world.

The monthly statistical data issued by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department further showed that the total number of transactions reached 11,116, with the number of sales transactions reaching 1,246, which represented 11.2% of the total number of transactions. As for the number of mortgage transactions, they reached 677, which represented 6.1% of the total transactions, and with a value of AED1.1 billion. Additionally, the number of initial contract transactions reached 2,817, representing 25.3%, while the number of property certificate transactions reached 4,177, representing 37.6%, and the number of title deeds transactions reached 2,199, representing 19.8% of the total number of transactions.

Sales transactions took place in 114 areas distributed across the various cities and regions of Sharjah, and these transactions included residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural lands and properties. In terms of the type of traded real estate, they were 651 transactions for vacant lands, 332 for sub-divided towers, and 263 transactions for built-in lands.

The "Muwailih Commercial" area recorded the highest real estate deal which was on built-in land and worthed AED 46.5 million. In mortgages transactions, the "Warehouses Land" area also recorded the highest transaction on built-in land, and it worthed AED330 million.

The total sales transactions in Sharjah reached 1,132, and the “Muwailih Commercial” area continued to lead the list of areas with the highest number of sales transactions, which reached 179, followed by "Hay Hoshi" area with 98 transactions, "Al-Khan" area with 91, and "Um Fanain" area with 76 transactions.

As for the areas with the highest cash trading volume, “Muwailih Commercial” area also topped the list with a trading value of AED 239.4 million, followed by “Al-Sajaa Industrial” area with AED187.9 million, “Um Fanain” area with AED141.3 million, and “Hay Hoshi” district with AED109.7 million of cash trading volume.

In the Central Region, the total sales transactions reached 77, most of which were concentrated in the “Industrial Area 1”, which recorded 35 transactions, and was also the highest area in terms of trading volume, which worthed AED19.9 million.

As for the city of Khorfakkan, 23 sales transactions took place, with “Al-Harai Industrial” and “Hayawa 4” areas having the highest number of transactions, 4 transactions each. Meanwhile, “Al-Gharb” district recorded the highest cash trading volume, which reached AED8.7 million.

Finally, in Kalba city, 13 sales transactions were carried out, led by "Al-Tarif 5" area with 4 transactions, while "Al-Tarif 4" area was the highest in terms of cash trading volume, which amounted to AED2 million.