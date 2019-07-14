UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Records AED14.7 Billion Worth Of Real Estate Transactions In H1, 2019

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 05:15 PM

Sharjah records AED14.7 billion worth of real estate transactions in H1, 2019

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) AED14.7 billion worth of real estate transactions were recorded in the Emirate of Sharjah in the first half of 2019, according to a latest report of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Directorate, SRERD.

Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Directorate in Sharjah, said that 27,588 total transactions were recorded that covered 24 million feet in area. Most of them in May with dealings worth over AED6 billion.

The real estate sector in the Emirate has become the main reason of attraction for local, Arab and foreign investors, he added.

Al Shamsi noted, "The advanced infrastructure, proactive legislation, economic stability, and strategic location are further elements of attraction that promote the image of Sharjah as a leading global investment destination in the real estate sector."

According to the H1 report, up to 1,893 sales transactions and 1,588 initial sale contracts transactions were recorded.

In Sharjah city, alone sales transactions stood at 1,704. These transactions covered 91 areas, led by Muwaileh Commercial Area, followed by Al Khan, and Al Nahda which ranked third. However, the Muwaileh Commercial Area ranked first in the city of Sharjah in terms of the number of dealings.

Residential properties ranked first in terms of sales transactions, constituting 69.7 percent of the total transactions recorded. These were followed by commercial properties (17.8 percent), industrial properties (10 percent), and agricultural properties (2.5 percent).

Investors from 37 nationalities worldwide have invested in the real estate sector of the emirate of Sharjah in the first six months of 2019.

"GCC nationals’ real estate investments in Sharjah exceeded AED11.8 billion, while the real estate investments of other nationalities were valued at over AED2.8 billion," Al Shamsi concluded.

Related Topics

Sharjah Sale May 2019 From Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

Dubai set to emerge as world’s friendliest place ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi develops walking and cycling facilities

46 minutes ago

UK aid refutes Daily Mail’s report claiming Shah ..

46 minutes ago

PML-N rejects Daily Mail’s report, terms it base ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate French President on Natio ..

1 hour ago

RTA opens three new bus routes, upgrades others

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.