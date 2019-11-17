UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Roads Authority Completes AED28 Million Road Networks In Central Region

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 12:15 PM

Sharjah Roads Authority completes AED28 million road networks in Central Region

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, SRTA, has announced the completion of road networks to serve the industrial zones in the Central Region, at a cost of AED28 million and spanning 8.2 km.

Fatima Al Kitbi, Director of Roads Projects Department, said that the project is a part of a series of projects completed by SRTA to upgrade the emirate's infrastructure, develop its economic development and investment appeal.

The Director of Roads Projects Department added that the roads that have been completed will enhance the economic and social mobility in the Central Region, and in the industrial areas of Al Batayeh, Al Dhaid, Al Madam, and Mleiha.

Related Topics

Sharjah Road (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Mauritanian counterpart discus ..

50 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 17, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: FNC has evolved into a robust parliamen ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi

12 hours ago

UAE hosts first tripartite meeting with Cyprus and ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.