Sharjah Roads Authority completes AED28 million road networks in Central Region

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, SRTA, has announced the completion of road networks to serve the industrial zones in the Central Region, at a cost of AED28 million and spanning 8.2 km.

Fatima Al Kitbi, Director of Roads Projects Department, said that the project is a part of a series of projects completed by SRTA to upgrade the emirate's infrastructure, develop its economic development and investment appeal.

The Director of Roads Projects Department added that the roads that have been completed will enhance the economic and social mobility in the Central Region, and in the industrial areas of Al Batayeh, Al Dhaid, Al Madam, and Mleiha.