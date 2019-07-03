UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Accepts Condolences From Abdullah Bin Zayed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) SHARJAH, 3rd July 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, accepted on Wednesday at Al Badee Palace in Sharjah, condolences from H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, the son of the Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, received condolence alongside the Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his deepest condolences to the Ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

