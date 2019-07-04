Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences from Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, this morning accepted, at Al Badee Palace in Sharjah, condolences from Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, the President's Representative, on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, were accepting condolence alongside the Ruler of Sharjah.

The President's Representative expressed his deepest condolences to H.H. the ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.