Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences from former President of Pakistan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today accepted condolences from Pervez Musharraf, former President of Pakistan, on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

Accepting condolences alongside the Ruler of Sharjah at Al Badee Palace were H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Musharraf expressed his deepest condolences to H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.