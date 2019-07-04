Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences from Fujairah CP

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) SHARJAH, 3rd July 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, accepted on Wednesday at Al Badee Palace in Sharjah, condolences from H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, the son of the Ruler of Sharjah.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.

H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, were accepting condolence alongside the Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi expressed his deepest condolences to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

Also present at the condolences majlis were Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi and Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Sharqi.