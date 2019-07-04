UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Accepts Condolences From Hamed Bin Zayed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 01:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences from Hamed bin Zayed

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today accepted condolences from H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

Accepting condolences alongside the Ruler of Sharjah at Al Badee Palace were H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed expressed his deepest condolences to H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise and grant patience and solace to his family.

