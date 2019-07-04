Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences from RAK CP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, accepted on Thursday at Al Badee Palace in Sharjah, condolences from H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, the son of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

H.H.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, were accepting condolence alongside His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi expressed his deepest condolences to His Highness the ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.