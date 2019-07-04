UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Accepts Condolences From Sheikh Nasser Al Sabah

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 01:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences from Sheikh Nasser Al Sabah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday morning accepted condolences from Sheikh Nasser Bin Sabah Al-Ahmad Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

Accepting condolences alongside the Ruler of Sharjah at Al Badee Palace were H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Nasser conveyed the condolences from Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, expressing his deepest condolences to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

Also, present at the condolences majlis were Sheikh Sabah, Sheikh Salem Al Nawaf Al Sabah, Sheikh Ahmed Salim Al Ali Al Sabah, Sheikh Fawaz Al Khalid Al Sabah, Sheikh Hamad Al Malek Al Sabah and Sheikh Majed Mohammed Al Yousif Al Sabah.

