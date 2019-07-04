Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences from Tahnoun bin Mohammed

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) SHARJAH, 3rd July 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, accepted on Wednesday at Al Badee Palace in Sharjah, condolences from H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, the son of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.

H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, were accepting condolence alongside His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan expressed his deepest condolences to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

Also present at the condolences majlis were Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan.