Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences from Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today accepted condolences from H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

H.H.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, were accepting condolence alongside the Ruler of Sharjah at Al Badee Palace.

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler expressed his deepest condolences to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

A number of Sheikhs and senior officials also offered their condolences.