Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from RAK Crown Prince

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, accepted at the Bade’e Palace, on Thursday evening, congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan from Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also received congratulations and blessings on this great religious occasion from Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman; Sheikhs and Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Head of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) ; and senior officials, dignitaries, tribesmen and citizens.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere blessings and congratulations on the advent of this Islamic occasion, which is dear to the hearts of all Muslims, praying to Allah the Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness and health to His Highness, and to the United Arab Emirates with progress, honor and elevation.



The reception was also attended by Sheikh Issam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Advisor at the Office of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Finance Department; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority; Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler; Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Sharjah Charity International; Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments in Sharjah; Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Head of the Emiri Court; members of the Sharjah Executive Council Executive; and heads of local departments and institutions.