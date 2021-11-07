UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Allocates AED4.5 Million To Support Publishing Houses Participating In SIBF

Sharjah Ruler allocates AED4.5 million to support publishing houses participating in SIBF

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed to allocate AED4.5 million for the purchase of the latest publications from publishing houses participating at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

The kind gesture aims to provide Sharjah public and government libraries with various modern publications in all Arab and foreign scientific, literary and cultural fields, and to update the knowledge content of the libraries, which constitute a major reference for researchers and readers in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The grant also contributes to supporting publishers - around 1,632 Arab and foreign publishers from 83 countries - participating in this year's SIBF.

Publishing houses offer various cultural publications covering all fields, interests and age groups.

