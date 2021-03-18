UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Allocates Building For Marine Sports In AHCSC

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler allocates building for marine sports in AHCSC

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the allocation of a building for marine sports in Al Hamriyah Cultural & Sports Club (AHCSC), aiming to promote the sports in the emirate and support the athletes.

Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, thanked the Ruler of Sharjah and appreciated his generous gesture, highlighting the importance of the unlimited support of His Highness in enriching the sports in general and the marine sports in particular, achieving excellence in all areas in the emirate.

Al Hazami stressed that the building will be a new addition to marine sports in the emirate.

He has further underscored the significance of the interest of the Ruler of Sharjah to develop the sport across various regions in the emirate.

He indicated that a plot of land will be allocated to the Marine Sports Building, stressing that the Sharjah Public Works Department (SPWD), Al Hamriya Club and Sharjah International Marine Sports Club are working together to ensure the construction of the building.

Expressing thanks for the generous grant, Al Hazami emphasised that such a gesture will have a positive impact on the sports sector and contribute to promoting the achievement of the desired goals and aspirations in the emirate at all levels.

