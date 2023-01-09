Sharjah Ruler allocates land in Al Owainat for drying fish

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah directed Khorfakkan Municipality to allocate a land in Al Owainat area for drying fish, allowing fishermen to fish using “daghwa” way, in a site to be determined on the beach under the supervision of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) .

During a call on the “Direct Line” programme, broadcast on Sharjah’s radio and television, with Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, the Ruler of Sharjah said that he directed the Khorfakkan Municipality to allocate land and settle it in Al Owainat area for fishermen who wish to dry fish, to be allocated behind the academy of Marine Sciences, describing to the Municipality the appropriate spot for this matter, directing fishermen to check with the municipality to provide them with this place.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad explained that he chose this plot of land because it is wide and suitable and away from the residential area to avoid fish odour. He further highlighted the importance of choosing the appropriate land for the right project by conducting a geological study.