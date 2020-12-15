Sharjah Ruler amends Decree on SRTI Park ‘Free Zone Authority’

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. 39, of 2020, amending Emiri Decree No. 38, of 2016, regarding the establishment of the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park), "Free Zone Authority".

The Decree stipulated that the text of Article No. 02 of the Emiri Decree No. 38, of 2016, regarding the establishment of SRTI Park, "Free Zone Authority" and its amendments shall be replaced by the following text: A free zone shall be established in the emirate according to this Decree, called the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park "Free Zone Authority".

Based on the new Emiri Decree, the SRTI Park is wholly-owned by the American University of Sharjah, and will enjoy the legal personality and the full legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives. It will also enjoy financial and administrative independence, and its geographical location and borders are determined by a decision issued by the Ruler of Sharjah.

The Decree will be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions. The Decree will be published in the Official Gazette.