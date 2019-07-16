UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Amends Law Establishing SCC

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 05:30 PM

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Decree-Law No. (2) for the year 2019 amending resolution No. (3) for the year 1999 regarding the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Decree-Law No. (2) for the year 2019 amending resolution No. (3) for the year 1999 regarding the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC.

The Decree-Law No. (2) stipulates the amendment of Articles (3, 12) from resolution No. (3) for the year 1999.

Article (3) stipulates that the SCC should consist of 50 members with an opinion, competence and experience. Half of them should be elected through elections organised by an Emiri Decree, and the Sharjah Ruler would appoint the other half.

According to Article (12), the membership of the SCC will not be combined with the membership of the Federal National Council, the Executive Council, the municipal councils, the suburban councils, or any government job.

The SCC should be notified immediately upon its convening by this Decree-Law.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions in the respective fields. The Decree should also be published in the official gazette.

