Sharjah Ruler Amends Law On Sharjah Police Science Academy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 03:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Law No. 03 of 2020, amending a number of articles within Law No. 05 of 2014, that concerns the Sharjah Police Science Academy, SPSA, organisational structure and workflow mechanisms.

According to the new law, the second clause within Article No. 10 of Law No. 05 will be replaced. The updated clause stipulates that proposals to develop internal regulations and systems necessary for the Academy's organisational workflows - including those concerning administrative, financial and technical areas of the organisation - as well as newly developed academic programmes and courses shall be implemented following approval by the Academy's board.

Furthermore, Clause No. 12 within Article No. 10 now includes the review of periodic reports issued by the SPSA academic board, and taking all necessary measures to implement recommendations and findings.

The new law also detailed amendments to clauses No. 02 and No. 05 within Article No. 12 of the 2014 Law. The amendments will replace the existing clauses to ensure that proposals for updating and developing the academy's course structures and curricula across its programmes are approved and implemented by the SPSA board.

Further amendments in the new law reflect that Article No. 12 of Law No. 05 shall include the addition of Clause No. 11 concerning the publication of evaluations following peer reviews of scientific literature and research.

The law also details the addition of Clause No. 09 to Article No. 15 of the 2014 Law, stipulating that applicants to the Academy must have completed their national military and reserve service.

Law No. 03 of 2020 shall be effective from the date of its issuance shall be published in the Official Gazette. Any provision contrary to the provisions of this Law shall be repealed.

