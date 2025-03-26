Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Amends Laws On Police, Military Ranks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 07:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Law No. (5) of 2025, amending Law No. (1) of 2025 on the reorganisation of the police and security forces in Sharjah. He also enacted Law No. (6) of 2025, which modifies Law No. (2) of 2021 regarding human resources for military personnel in the emirate’s regulatory bodies.

The revisions update military ranks within Sharjah’s police, security forces, and regulatory bodies by removing two non-commissioned officer ranks. This change facilitates career progression, allowing personnel to advance more easily to officer ranks. The amendment acknowledges their service and enhances career motivation within the emirate’s military framework.

Under the amendments, military ranks for police, security forces, and regulatory body personnel in Sharjah are now structured as follows:

Officers:
​1. Second Lieutenant
2. First Lieutenant
3. Captain
4. Major
5. Lieutenant Colonel
6. Colonel
7. Brigadier
8. Major General
9. Lieutenant General
10. General
Non-commissioned Officers:
​1. Sergeant
2. First Sergeant
3. Warrant Officer
4. Senior Warrant Officer
5. Officer Assistant
Enlisted Personnel:
​1. Recruit
2. Police Officer
3. Senior Police Officer
4. Corporal
5. Senior Corporal

