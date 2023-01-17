Sharjah Ruler Announces 'valuable' Projects In Central Region

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, confirmed that work is underway to complete "valuable" projects in the Central Region, which will provide many jobs for citizens.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan announced the employment of 50 engineers from the region to work on Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA)’s projects, as well as 50 people with disabilities in the emirate, and 21 specialists in the Arabic language to edit correspondence and decisions of government departments.

He also sent a message to the sports clubs in the emirate with regard to the increase in the budget on the condition of localising the players.

This came in a call on the "Direct Line" programme, which is broadcast on Sharjah’s radio and television with Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

During the call, the Sharjah Ruler stated that the Central Region is not forgotten, and the work is taking place successively, maintaining that many engineers in the region, especially women, will join the work in Al Bataeh and Al Dhaid projects at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA).

He maintained that recent statistics revealed that there are 50 people with disabilities who need employment, and accordingly they will be prepared through training courses to carry out work in line with the disability of each of them.

His Highness confirmed that after looking at the old papers, data showed the presence of 21 specialists in the Arabic language, noting that they will be employed in government departments in the emirate.

In addition to enrolling them in a course that will be organised by the Arabic Language academy in Sharjah.

His Highness touched on the large project of Al Dhaid Lake, which is 2 kilometres and 300 metres long, 200 metres wide, and 3 metres deep, adding that it is intersected in the middle by Al Dhaid Bridge, giving it an aesthetic view.

The lake will contain 420 million gallons of water, and the lake will not only provide Sharjah with water, but it will also reduce the temperature in the city of Al Dhaid.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan highlighted that Al Dhaid Lake will contain a large reserve for the region, as the entire city of Sharjah consumes 100 million gallons. In addition, Al Hafiyah Lake in the city of Kalba, which is 3 metres deep, contains 200 million gallons, while the daily consumption of water for the entire city is only 5 million gallons, enough for the city for several months.

On the topic of the emirate's clubs, the Sharjah Ruler maintained that the main goal of the clubs is to occupy the youth with sports, stressing that the current situation in these clubs is the opposite, as statistics showed that the youth are absent from the clubs.

Based on that, His Highness stated that additional amount that the clubs requested for the budget will be disbursed from the reserve at the end of this month, on the condition of localising the clubs, highlighting that the money given will be reviewed.