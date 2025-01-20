Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Announces Grant To Support Low-income Retirees

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2025 | 05:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued a decree establishing a supplementary grant for retirees in Sharjah.

According to the decree, retirees from Federal entities, other emirate governments, or the private sector who are registered in Sharjah and earn a pension below AED 17,500 per month will be eligible for this financial support.

The grant will ensure their monthly income is raised to AED 17,500, provided they do not receive any other salary, bonus, or pension that exceeds this amount.

Payments will begin from the date the application is submitted.

The decree also establishes a "Supplementary Grant Committee for Retirees" in Sharjah under the supervision of the Department of Human Resources.

The committee will be chaired by Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Head of the Department of Human Resources, with the following members: Dr.

Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah; Walid Ibrahim Al Sayegh, Director General of the Central Finance Department; Mohammed Obaid Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Social Security Fund; and Noura Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Salaries Department at the Department of Human Resources, serving as the Committee Rapporteur.

The Department of Human Resources will oversee the receipt and review of applications, annually updating beneficiary data and verifying eligibility. It will also prepare and regularly audit lists of eligible retirees.

The Sharjah Social Security Fund will handle monthly disbursements of the supplementary grant, while the committee will define the required documentation and procedures for application.

