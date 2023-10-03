Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Appoints Abu Ghazin Chairman Of Fisheries Authority

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler appoints Abu Ghazin Chairman of Fisheries Authority

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree regarding the transfer, promotion and appointment of the Chairman of the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority (SFRA).


The decree stipulates that Ali Ahmed Ali Abu Ghazin be transferred from the Sharjah Municipality to the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority, and be promoted to the rank of head of a department in the Special Jobs System in the Sharjah Government, and appointed as Chairman of the Authority and a member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, as of the date of issuance of this decree.


