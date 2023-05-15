- Home
Sharjah Ruler Appoints Ahmed Bin Rakkad As CEO Of SBA
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 05:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2023) SHARJAH, 15th May, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree appointing Ahmed Ibrahim Sultan bin Rakkad Al Ameri as the CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA).
