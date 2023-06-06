Sharjah Ruler appoints Aisha Rashid bin Deemas as DG of SMA

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree regarding the promotion and appointment of Aisha Rashid Ali bin Deemas as the Director-General of the Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA).

The Decree stipulates that Aisha Deemas, who is Director of the Executive Affairs at the SMA, shall be promoted to the rank of Director-General based on the employment system in the Government of Sharjah. The appointment is effective from the date of issuance of the Decree.