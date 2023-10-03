Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Muhairi as Chairman of HD

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree appointing Chairman of the Housing Department (HD) .



The decree stipulated that Engineer Khalid bin Butti Obaid Al Muhairi would be transferred from the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey to the Housing Department, and he would be appointed as Chairman of the department and a member of Sharjah Executive Council .



