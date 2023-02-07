UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Appoints Al Qaseer As Executive Director Of Shurooq

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 03:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree appointing Executive Director of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).

Emiri Decree No. 7 of 2023 stipulates that Ahmed Obaid Yousef Al Qaseer shall be appointed as Executive Director of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).

