Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Appoints Al Shamsi As Chairman Of SDTPS

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Shamsi as Chairman of SDTPS

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree No. (63) of 2023 appointing Hamad Jumaa Al Shamsi as the new Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS).


Hamad Jumaa Al Shamsi will take on the role of Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey, simultaneously becoming a member of the Emirate's Executive Council.

This appointment aligns with Sharjah's commitment to strengthen its administrative and leadership capabilities.

Related Topics

Sharjah

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler promotes Asma Rashid bin Taliah to h ..

Sharjah Ruler promotes Asma Rashid bin Taliah to head of department

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan to he ..

Sharjah Ruler promotes Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan to head of department

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler renames SHD to Housing Department

Sharjah Ruler renames SHD to Housing Department

29 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Muhairi as Chairman of H ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Muhairi as Chairman of HD

29 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Al Mahmoud to chairman of S ..

Sharjah Ruler promotes Al Mahmoud to chairman of SEDD

29 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Abu Ghazin Chairman of Fish ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Abu Ghazin Chairman of Fisheries Authority

30 minutes ago
Sharjah Ruler appoints Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi Chairman LSDA

30 minutes ago
 Chaired by Mansour bin Zayed, General Budget Commi ..

Chaired by Mansour bin Zayed, General Budget Committee reviews draft federal bud ..

45 minutes ago
 Mubadala Energy joins EAD’s commitment to nature ..

Mubadala Energy joins EAD’s commitment to nature-based solutions, planting 700 ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Maldives on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Maldives on election win

2 hours ago
 Global Media Congress is ideal setting for debatin ..

Global Media Congress is ideal setting for debating latest advancements in media ..

3 hours ago
 MoHAP and WHO team up for three-day workshop on ch ..

MoHAP and WHO team up for three-day workshop on child nutrition

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East