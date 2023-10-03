Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Shamsi as Chairman of SDTPS

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree No. (63) of 2023 appointing Hamad Jumaa Al Shamsi as the new Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS).



Hamad Jumaa Al Shamsi will take on the role of Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey, simultaneously becoming a member of the Emirate's Executive Council.

This appointment aligns with Sharjah's commitment to strengthen its administrative and leadership capabilities.