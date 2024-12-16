Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree promoting and appointing a Director General for the Sharjah Private education Authority (SPEA).

The Decree states that Ali Ahmed Yaqoub Al Hosani is to be promoted to the position of Director General under the special employment system of the Sharjah Government and is appointed as the Director General of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, effective from the date of issuance of this Decree.