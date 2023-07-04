Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Appoints Bodour Al Qasimi As Chairperson Of SRTIP

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler appoints Bodour Al Qasimi as Chairperson of SRTIP

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree regarding the formation of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) “Free Zone”.

The Decree stipulates that the Board of Directors be headed by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, and the members of the Board shall be:

1. His Royal Highness Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
2. Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi.
3. Dr. Abdulaziz Saeed bin Butti Al Muhairi.
4. Dr. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy.
5. Hussain Mohammed Al Mahmoudi.


6. Dr. Susan Mumm.
7. Najla Ahmed Al Midfa.
8. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer.
9. Khaled Issa Al Huraimel.
10. Dr. Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr.
11. Adel Abdullah Ali.
12. Samer Salim Al Sayegh.
13. Abdulaziz Basem Al Loughani.
14. Faizal Kottikollon.
15. Mudassir Sheikha.
16. Alisha Moopen.

The term of membership in the Board shall be 4 years, starting from the date of its formation, and it may be extended for a similar period or periods, provided that the board continues to conduct its business at the end of its term until a new board is appointed, and those whose membership term has expired may be re-appointed.

