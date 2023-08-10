Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Appoints Bodour Al Qasimi AUS's BoT Chair

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2023 | 06:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree No. (53) of 2023 concerning the Restructuring of the Board of Trustees of the American University of Sharjah (AUS). The decree stipulates that the AUS Board of Trustees will be chaired by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi.

Other BoT members include Sheikh Sultan Sooud Al Qasimi, founder of the Barjeel Art Foundation; Dr. Nawal Khalifa Al Hosani, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA); Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi, Former President of the Federal National Council; Mohamed Al Abbar, Founder of Emaar Company; Dr. Susan Mumm, Chancellor of the American University of Sharjah; Dr. Hao Ping, Former President of Peking University; Bedour Al Raqbani, Director and Founder of Kalamati Centre; Abdulfattah Sharaf, Chairman of the Board of Directors of HSBC Bank middle East; Mohammed Al Huraimel Al Shamsi, Executive Director - Head of UK Investment Programme, Mubadala; Chaouki T.

Abdallah, Executive Vice President for Research (EVPR) at the Georgia Institute of Technology; Dr. Daniele Struppa, President of Chapman University; Ahmad Abu Eideh, CEO of Invest Bank; and Abhijit Choudhury, Founder and CEO of Athena Advisory Limited.

The membership term shall be three years, starting from the decree's date of issuance, renewable for a similar period or multiple periods. The board shall continue its duties at the end of its term until a new one is formed. Those whose membership term has expired can be re-appointed.

This decision shall come into force on the date of its issuance and be published in the Official Gazette.

