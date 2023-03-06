Sharjah Ruler appoints Chairman of SAEEPC Committee

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2023) SHARJAH, 6th March, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has recently issued Emiri Decree No. 12 of 2023 to transfer and appoint a new Chairman for the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence and Parents Councils (SAEEPC) Committee.

According to the Decree, Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi will be transferred from his current position in the Sharjah education Council to the SAEEPC Committee, where he will serve as Chairman. Additionally, he will also become a Member of the Sharjah Executive Council.