UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Appoints Chairman Of SAEEPC Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 04:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler appoints Chairman of SAEEPC Committee

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2023) SHARJAH, 6th March, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has recently issued Emiri Decree No. 12 of 2023 to transfer and appoint a new Chairman for the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence and Parents Councils (SAEEPC) Committee.

According to the Decree, Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi will be transferred from his current position in the Sharjah education Council to the SAEEPC Committee, where he will serve as Chairman. Additionally, he will also become a Member of the Sharjah Executive Council.

Related Topics

Education Sharjah March From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of SAEEPC ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of SAEEPC Committee

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on ECD, governme ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on ECD, government nurseries of SEC

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree dissolving Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree dissolving Sharjah Education Council

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan will continue to advocate specific steps ..

Pakistan will continue to advocate specific steps to advance sustainable develop ..

1 hour ago
 Alibaba Cloud, Dubai Holding collaborate to enhanc ..

Alibaba Cloud, Dubai Holding collaborate to enhance customer service

2 hours ago
 Winners of first Emirates Robotics Competition ann ..

Winners of first Emirates Robotics Competition announced

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.